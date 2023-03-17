SOUTHERN United will continue the buildup for the Newcastle Zone League 2 football season with a trial game against Wallsend at Tuncurry this weekend.
The club has a further trial booked against Football Mid North Coast club Camden Haven on April 1. This will also be at home. Camden Haven will play in the FMNC Zone Premier League this year.
Southern United's first competition game will be against Greta Branxton Wildcats on Saturday, April 15.
"Greta played finals football last season so its a stern test for us straight up,'' United coach Jonathon Newman said.
He said training numbers have been very good, reaching a peak of 32 players the week before last.
"We're in the enviable position of being able to play an 11v11 training match most sessions if we wanted,'' he said.
"We do have a few areas we are looking to work on - particularly our principles of play in attack, which we hope will improve our conversion of scoring chances, something which proved elusive in the first half of last season in the Coastal Premier League.''
The Ospreys played a trial against Northern League 1 club Singleton last month, losing first grade 1-0 and reserve grade 5-0.
"We fielded an experimental line-up, but we were the more cohesive of the teams at the start of the contest. Early chances were created and not taken,'' Newman said of the first grade match.
United player Tommy Elder broke his leg following a 50:50 challenge 10 minutes into the first grade game.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.