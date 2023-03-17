Great Lakes Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ospreys continue preparation for Newcastle League 2 season

MM
By Mick McDonald
March 17 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern United will continue preparation for the Newcastle League 2 season with a trial against Wallsend this weekend at Tuncurry.

SOUTHERN United will continue the buildup for the Newcastle Zone League 2 football season with a trial game against Wallsend at Tuncurry this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.