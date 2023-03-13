Taree Eisteddfod returns to the Manning Entertainment Centre in April for what will be the 56th year for the event.
Performances will be conducted from April 19 to May 27 with the grand concert scheduled for Saturday, June 3 from 2pm.
As expected, the committee has been busy over the last few months with planning the event and with the easing of COVID restrictions, is encouraging group entries in all sections across the eisteddfod. The committee is also looking for volunteers.
The Starburst all-inclusive section will be running for its third year, which is always a highlight.
For the Instrumental and Bands Section this year the eisteddfod will utilise the new Beryl Jane Flett Studio recently built onto the MEC.
Also new this year is the use of music uploads and the danceability section for solos duos and trios in the dance section.
Adjudicator for vocal will be the previous Head of the Piano Faculty at Hume Conservatorium, Glen Armer, while dance solos and championships will be adjudicated by Maryan Pass. Maryan has been in the dance community for over 25 years as a teacher, business owner and adjudicator.
In 2022, several Smile scholarships were awarded to performers throughout all sections, enhancing all aspects of their abilities.
The Smile scholarship has provided incredible opportunities since its inception, while its continuation reflects the generosity of those sponsors who have brought it to fruition.
The Taree and District Eisteddfod Society committee has thanked its sponsors - from family donations to major corporate sponsors - who continue to support the wonderful talent in the region.
The committee also thankful to have the use of the Manning Entertainment Centre, including its staff and facilities.
The committee is currently seeking volunteers for all sections and roles throughout the eisteddfod. Volunteers can express their interest by contacting the eisteddfod by email tdessecretary@outlook.com
Grand Concert tickets and dance group weekend tickets can be purchased from the MEC closer to the date, all other sections tickets are available daily at the door with concession rates available.
All entries are done online with comps-online.com.au
More information on can be found on the Taree Eisteddfod Facebook page and the website www.tareeeisteddfod.com.au
