Sun rises on Village wellness centre Advertising Feature

Kitchen and activities extraordinaire Ash prepared a delicious morning tea for residents to celebrate World Wildlife Day recently. Pictures supplied

They're getting very excited at Sunrise Village: their new administration and wellness centre is about to open.



Village Manager Sue Price thanked residents for being patient while the purpose-built admin offices and wellness centre featuring a hair salon/beauty room were being completed.

"I really wish to thank them as they have put up with a lot of inconvenience," Sue said. "They have been fantastic.



"We're so looking forward to being able to service our residents better, in a lovely new facility in which to see us. The office may be new but it's the same caring, loving staff.



"Our hairdressers/beauty room means residents can come to the wellness centre and have their hair done or buy some beauty items without having to get a taxi, or drive to a salon," Sue said.



"That means no parking involved, which is so difficult during the holiday season.



"This is all part of the Sunrise experience, making life easy and stress free for our residents."

An open night will be held once the "last-minute bits" are done, Sue said.

"We have lovely sales office now and any prospective residents who have visited or wish to visit will be impressed.



"We are currently working hard taking sales tours through our wonderful village.

"If anyone would like to join us for morning tea and see what we have to offer, we would love to show them Sunrise Village."

Sunrise Supported Living Tuncurry Village is a new concept in aged care, providing care and support as residents need it.



Sunrise Village offers the independence of a retirement village with all the support of a traditional aged care facility.



Residents can even have their beloved pet live with them, with a beautiful environment for pets and owners to enjoy.



Residents can cook for themselves in their own apartment or have meals cooked for them.

To stay in shape, they can join a class, go walking or exercise in the privacy of their apartment.

At Sunrise they have residents' health and wellbeing at heart.

They can take care of the cooking. Each day meals are prepared on site by restaurant-class staff, tailoring to personal choice and dietary requirements. Residents can dine in or have their meals delivered.

A complimentary, fully catered morning tea kicks off each day, followed by a two-course lunch.

From fresh seafood platters to baked dinners, nothing is too much trouble.

Alternatively, residents have their own fully equipped kitchen so they can do all or just some of their own cooking; the choice is theirs.



"At Sunrise we are all about supporting you in maintaining your independence and dignity, so our services allow you to make choices as to what support and the level of support you would like from us,," Sue said.



"We're here to work with you to find the right care services to tailor to your needs. You can relax knowing we provide the right type of care and support within quality housing accommodation."



