Although patrols continue for youth and senior members of surf clubs, Nippers are already going into recess until the start of the 2022-2023 surf season. An end of season gift to the Nippers at the Forster Surf Club has seen new Nippers age group flags being donated by Newcastle Permanent, a long-term major partner of Surf Life Saving, supporting the six branches and 60 clubs that stretch along the east coast of NSW, from the Central Coast all the way to the Queensland border.