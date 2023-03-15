Great Lakes Advocate
90 people drown across Australia this summer

By Anne Evans
Updated March 15 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 12:00pm
Katie Tisdell who recently performed a triple rescue off Saltwater Beach near Taree, acting as water safety officer for age manager, Mandy Brooks, 6-year-old Nipper group at Forster.

Since December 1 2022, there have been 90 drownings across Australia's inland and coastline. Of these, 54 fatalities occurred along coastal areas despite more than 6000 rescues being performed.

