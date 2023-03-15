Since December 1 2022, there have been 90 drownings across Australia's inland and coastline. Of these, 54 fatalities occurred along coastal areas despite more than 6000 rescues being performed.
All coastal drownings occurred either at an unpatrolled site, outside patrol hours, or outside the red and yellow flags. The majority of these deaths occurred along the most populated areas of Australia - the east coast - with 28 losses of life in New South Wales, a total which was the highest ever recorded.
Rip currents are the number one coastal hazard. On any given day, it is estimated that 17,000 rip currents occur. In NSW last summer, 23 drowning deaths occurred in rips.
Surf Life Saving Australia general manager of coastal safety, Shane Daw, said that the number of drowning deaths has life savers urging beachgoers to make water safety a priority as warm weather continues to linger.
"Every life lost is one too many,'' Daw said.
He added that males continue to be over-represented in drowning death with 4 out of 5 being males including a number of bystander deaths, where a person has attempted to perform a rescue but has been drowned in the process.
Lower North Coast Surf Life Saving Branch president, Ross Bowers, added his endorsement to Daw's urgings.
"We still have six weekends of active surf patrols across the six clubs in our branch,'' he said.
"In the interest of personal and family safety, I strongly advise swimming at our patrolled beaches which can be found at Crowdy Head, Old Bar, Black Head, Forster Club on Main Beach, Cape Hawke Club on One Mile Beach at Forster, and Pacific Palms Club on Elizabeth Beach. Patrols will conclude on Anzac Day."
Although patrols continue for youth and senior members of surf clubs, Nippers are already going into recess until the start of the 2022-2023 surf season. An end of season gift to the Nippers at the Forster Surf Club has seen new Nippers age group flags being donated by Newcastle Permanent, a long-term major partner of Surf Life Saving, supporting the six branches and 60 clubs that stretch along the east coast of NSW, from the Central Coast all the way to the Queensland border.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.