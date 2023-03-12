Mid north coast students considering a career in medicine and allied health were given a glimpse into what it might be tike to study and work in the industry recently.
More than 150 interested senior students from Taree, St Clare's, Chatham, Gloucester, Camden Haven, and Wauchope high schools, and Great Lakes, Hastings Secondary and MidCoast Christian colleges attended the annual Health Careers Form at the University of Newcastle Department of Rural Health (UONDRH) campus in Taree on Tuesday, March 7.
UONDRH has been running the forum for 11 years, with the aim of raising aspirations and informing pathways for rural students into the health professions. Research has proven "rural origin" is a major influencing factor in likelihood to practice rurally.
Each year current UONDRH students, on clinical placement from medical and allied health disciplines, assist and engage with school students at the careers day.
Students speak with clinicians and academics and take part in scenario-based workshops by academics, clinicians and current UONDRH students from health disciplines including:
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.