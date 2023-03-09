Legalise Cannabis Party candidate for the seat of Myall Lakes, Manley Keys, has secured the coveted top spot in the ballot draw for the upcoming State election later this month.
Mr Keys did not attend the all important draw by election manager, Greg Cousins at the former Great Lakes Council administration office in Forster earlier today, Thursday, March 9.
Greens candidate, Eleanor Spence was pulled out second followed by Mark Vanstone, Labor, Jason Bendall, Independent, Tanya Thompson, Nationals and Maree McDonald Pritchard, Sustainable Australia Party - Stop Overdevelopment Corruption.
Port Stephens, the Mid-Coast region's only marginal electorate, attracted seven candidates.
Animal Justice Party's Michelle Buckmaster drew first sport, followed by the Greens' Jordan Jensen, Informed Medical Options Party candidate Angela Ketas, Labor MP Kate Washington, Liberal Nathan Errington, One Nation's Mark Watson, and SAP's Beverley Jelfs.
The brief Myall Lakes ballot draw was undertake in front of a small group of witnesses including Eleanor Spence, Mark Vanstone and Jason Bendall.
The State election will be held on Saturday, March 25.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
