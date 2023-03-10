Forster Tuncurry Marine Rescue volunteers were involved in 10 rescues in February, while fellow Mid North Coast units, Port Macquarie and Trial Bay, were both involved in six.
Four of the local rescues were undertaken on just one day with the first call-out at 7.45am when volunteers were called to a broken down vessel with two people on-board, later that afternoon they towed a six metre runabout back to Paradise Marina with two people and a dog on-board following their 000 call.
The two other incidents were a missing swimmer and overdue boat, both of which were located safely.
Volunteers at the 46 Marine Rescue units across NSW were involved in 478 rescues in February, assisting 1150 boaters back to shore.
Hunter/Central Coast's Lake Macquarie unit had the highest demand, undertaking 80 rescues including numerous missions for grounded and disabled vessels.
Botany Port Hacking and Port Jackson followed with 44 and 31 rescues respectively.
Marine Rescue NSW has seen an increase in demand for its service across the State with volunteers completing 52 per cent more rescues in February 2023 than they did during the same month last year.
Marine Rescue NSW deputy commissioner operations, Alex Barrell is asking boaters to ensure they are well prepared and to take it easy on the State's waterways with 39 per cent of rescues during February caused by engine failure.
"Sadly many boaters are finishing their day on the water early and at the end of a tow line behind one of our rescue vessels," he said.
"Many of these rescues could have been avoided with some careful planning and better boat maintenance and preparation."
During February 6635 boaters logged on with Marine Rescue NSW prior to heading out on the water in February.
"It only takes a moment to protect your life.
"Boaters can log on and log off via VHF Channel 16 or by using the Marine Rescue NSW app.
ZONE RESCUE BREAKDOWN
NORTHERN RIVERS:
Point Danger 11
Iluka Yamba 10
MID NORTH COAST:
Forster/Tuncurry 10
Port Macquarie 6
Trail Bay 6
HUNTER/CENTRAL COAST:
Lake Macquarie 80
Port Stephens 30
Central Coast 26
GREATER SYDNEY:
Botany Port Hacking 44
Port Jackson 31
ILLAWARRA:
Port Kembla 10
Jervis Bay 9
MONARO:
Bermagui 7
Batemans Bay 6
Eden 6
