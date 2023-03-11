Highway patrol car of 56 years ago

For most people, passing a Mini on the roads is reason to smile. But in the late 1960s, for some drivers, it wasn't always a good sign.
After proving fast and nimble enough to out race competitors on the track, the Mini sparked the attention of an unlikely fan - the NSW Police Force.
At the time, the police force used around 450 motorcycles to police NSW roads - but the Mini offered much greater safety and protection from the weather, while still allowing officers to reach high speeds.
In 1966 the NSW Police Force took delivery of six Mini Cooper S', which were used in a trial in the Special Traffic Patrol.
In 1966, the Hume Highway between Marulan and Gundagai had been identified as one of the worst places in the State for road crashes, and it was hoped using unmarked Minis to intercept drivers would help reduce the road toll.
According to NSW Police, the Mini Cooper S proved successful it its very first weekend with the force, and the fleet was soon increased.
By 1969, 245 Minis were being used in police duties.
The Cooper S was generally unmarked and certainly unexpected. To see a generally very large Police officer climb out of the tiny mini was a sight to behold.
The Cooper S developed 56Kw while the Chrysler 300C of today's Highway Patrol develops 350Kw. How far we've come
