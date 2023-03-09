The Wallamba District Agricultural and Horticultural Association was founded in 1911 with a view to staging a village show. Clearing of the land for the show then began.
A hall was also considered a necessity for the show and its construction was so well-advanced that the first show was held in 1912.
The show is still an institution in the district although the exhibits and events have changed enormously.
Prizes
There are many prizes to be won. For $1 or $5 for six tickets, you could be the winner of one of the following
This has been a fantastic day out for generations.
The show could not happen without the many volunteers and sponsors who make this all possible.
