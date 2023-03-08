Funding ensures golf club gets back on course

Forster Tuncurry Golf Club is the latest recipient of a State government cash splash as it ramps up grant announcements in the final weeks of the election campaign.
The club has received $500,000 from the Essential Community Sport Assets Program, jointly funded by the State and Federal governments.
Monies would be used to install a sustainable irrigation system.
The project also will include enlarging the on-site dam, filtration, pumping and distribution technology.
Grants chair, Julia Sykes said the new system would enable the club to use water more efficiently.
"It will reduce our draw on community resources and future proof (the course) for the next 30 years," she said.
Last year the Forster course was closed for about 80 days after heavy rain flooded the course in February, June and July.
Installation of the Rainbird irrigation system was expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Part of a 10 year plan to bring about a more environmentally friendly course, exotic plants and trees also will be replaced with natives.
"We are extremely grateful these grants are available," Ms Sykes said.
Up to 90,000 visitors go through the club's doors annually.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
