There's fun for all ages at this year's Wallamba show

There will be so much to see and do at the Show.

The Dog High Jumping is a real highlight. Small, large and farm dogs can all have a go. Everyone crowds around the ring; it's very amusing.

So why not find out how high your dog can jump and bring them along?

You can also bring other pets. The kid's pet show is a favourite and there are prizes to be won for best dressed pet, best trick, most unusual pet and more.



There's plenty to entertain the kids. There will be Greg, the Roving Troubadour, Crazy Daisy Magic and Face Painting by Quenorie's Fairy Helpers.

There's also a reptile display and Griego the Great Magician is set to amaze.

You can buy a wristband for rides, it's $30 for the whole day. There will also be a sideshow alley and show bags.

Art competition

If you are planning on entering a piece of artwork, Sue Oldfield will be at the hall to receive entries between 8.30am - 9.00am only as the artwork needs to be hung ready for judging. Take a photo of your entry form and send to Sue on 043 924 2301.



How to get there

The village of Nabiac is situated on the Wallamba River and the show will be held at the Nabiac Showground. It's a 23-minute drive (22.9 km) via The Lakes Way.

Good value

The Wallamba District Show is a great day's entertainment for all of the family and the entry fees offer really good value.

For adults it's $12, kids (6-17) $5, families $35 (two adults and three children), pensioners (over 60), seniors and veterans $5. Kids under five years old have free entry.

Find more information at nabiac.com/show.

