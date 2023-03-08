It's a jam-packed program for this year's show, with gates open from 8am until 9.30pm, after the fireworks have finished.
Hall and Produce
From 8.00am to 7.30pm you can go and see the fabulous local handiwork and produce on show.
Ring Action
Horse Events will start from 8am.
Beef Cattle
Judging starts from 8am at the Cattle Pavilion and Junior Paraders and Junior Judging of Cattle will also be there.
Poultry
Judging from 8.30am in the Poultry Pavilion.
Dairy Goats
Judging from 10am in the pens behind the Produce Shed
Show Dogs
Judging on the Aub Ferris oval starts at 9am until past 3pm.
Kids' Pet Show
Judging starts from 1.30pm in the grassed area opposite the Show Office.
Grand Parade
The parade starts at 2.30pm in the ring, followed by the Official Opening of the Show along with Ribbon presentations of Best in Show, Best on Parade, Supreme Champion of Hall Exhibits, Champion Pet, and any other "special" ribbons. Raffle winners will also be announced.
Special attractions
10am - 3.30pm: Wood Chopping with six chops over the day
3.00pm: six bar horse jumping competition
3.30pm: Tug of War with a $1000 sponsorship from Ray White Real Estate in Tuncurry/Forster
5pm: Dog High Jumping competition in the Show Ring
5.30pm, 6:30pm & 7:00pm: The Freestyle Kings
8.00pm-8.30pm: Firework finale
There will be so much to see and do at the Show.
The Dog High Jumping is a real highlight. Small, large and farm dogs can all have a go. Everyone crowds around the ring; it's very amusing.
So why not find out how high your dog can jump and bring them along?
You can also bring other pets. The kid's pet show is a favourite and there are prizes to be won for best dressed pet, best trick, most unusual pet and more.
There's plenty to entertain the kids. There will be Greg, the Roving Troubadour, Crazy Daisy Magic and Face Painting by Quenorie's Fairy Helpers.
There's also a reptile display and Griego the Great Magician is set to amaze.
You can buy a wristband for rides, it's $30 for the whole day. There will also be a sideshow alley and show bags.
Art competition
If you are planning on entering a piece of artwork, Sue Oldfield will be at the hall to receive entries between 8.30am - 9.00am only as the artwork needs to be hung ready for judging. Take a photo of your entry form and send to Sue on 043 924 2301.
How to get there
The village of Nabiac is situated on the Wallamba River and the show will be held at the Nabiac Showground. It's a 23-minute drive (22.9 km) via The Lakes Way.
Good value
The Wallamba District Show is a great day's entertainment for all of the family and the entry fees offer really good value.
For adults it's $12, kids (6-17) $5, families $35 (two adults and three children), pensioners (over 60), seniors and veterans $5. Kids under five years old have free entry.
Find more information at nabiac.com/show.
