Don't miss your favourite event at the Wallamba Show

It's a jam-packed program for this year's show, with gates open from 8am until 9.30pm, after the fireworks have finished.

Hall and Produce

From 8.00am to 7.30pm you can go and see the fabulous local handiwork and produce on show.

Ring Action

Horse Events will start from 8am.

Beef Cattle

Judging starts from 8am at the Cattle Pavilion and Junior Paraders and Junior Judging of Cattle will also be there.

Poultry

Judging from 8.30am in the Poultry Pavilion.

Dairy Goats

Judging from 10am in the pens behind the Produce Shed



Show Dogs



Judging on the Aub Ferris oval starts at 9am until past 3pm.

Kids' Pet Show

Judging starts from 1.30pm in the grassed area opposite the Show Office.

Grand Parade

The parade starts at 2.30pm in the ring, followed by the Official Opening of the Show along with Ribbon presentations of Best in Show, Best on Parade, Supreme Champion of Hall Exhibits, Champion Pet, and any other "special" ribbons. Raffle winners will also be announced.

Special attractions

10am - 3.30pm: Wood Chopping with six chops over the day

3.00pm: six bar horse jumping competition



3.30pm: Tug of War with a $1000 sponsorship from Ray White Real Estate in Tuncurry/Forster

5pm: Dog High Jumping competition in the Show Ring

5.30pm, 6:30pm & 7:00pm: The Freestyle Kings



8.00pm-8.30pm: Firework finale