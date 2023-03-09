Don't miss The Wallamba and District Show Advertising Feature

Get ready for a great day out at the Wallamba District Show. It's set to be bigger and better than ever before.

The show takes place on Saturday, March 11 at the Nabiac Showground.

It's the 110th Annual Show and will have a jam-packed program full of ring events, pavilion displays, show jumping, a dog show, a grand parade, children's activities and a fireworks finale.

The show is a chance to bring the country community together, and for those who don't live on the land, an opportunity to get a taste of rural life.

There will be displays from the Minimbah RFS. Manning Great Lakes Woodworkers will be doing woodturning displays, and axeman will be swinging their axes.

The Tuncurry Knitters and Spinners will be demonstrating their wool crafts, and there will be rural equipment on show.

You can also see a wide range of local talent on display at the pavilion.

Everything from cooking, craft and produce exhibits to flowers, art, photography and more.

There are also children's exhibits. Children up to the age of 15 can enter. There will be similar exhibits to the adults, but also some fun additions, such as Lego displays and best mobile/suncatcher/dreamcatchers.

It's not too late to sign up for the tug of war. Get six of your mates together for the Wallamba tug of war for the chance to win $1000 for your club or organisation. This is a knockout event; don't tug hard enough and you're out. Just be in the main ring by 3pm.

You can browse the all-day trade stalls, and there will be plenty of food stalls, pet accessories, candy and locally grown organic macadamia nuts.

This year's live entertainment will be The Freestyle Kings which promises to be the greatest show on two wheels. This family-fun, action-packed show will have you sitting on the edge of your seat. There will be three performances at 5.30pm, 6:30pm and 7:00pm.



The day is rounded off with a firework display courtesy of Nabiac 2nd Chance Op Shop. The display starts around 8.00 pm and lasts for about 20 minutes.

You'll be sure to enjoy a great country experience at the show.