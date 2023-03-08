GREAT Lakes Dolphins get the chance to atone for last season's loss when they meet Taree United in the Manning T1 cricket grand final this Saturday, March 11 at Chatham Park in Taree.
The Dolphins went into the 2022-23 decider against United at Tuncurry as warm favourites.
However, United emerged as premiers.
United will start Saturday's game as the popular elect on the strength of a strong finish to the campaign.
This includes wins over the Dolphins in successive weeks, the first in the final competition round and the second in the major semi-final, both at Chatham.
Batting again proved to be Great Lakes' downfall in both encounters.
The Dolphins won the toss in the first match and batted, making 98.
They were sent into bat in the major semi and accumulated 99.
Great Lakes led the competition for the bulk of the season before stumbling in the last month to be overhauled by United.
The Dolphins had to beat Wingham in last Saturday's final to earn another crack at United.
Here they prevailed by just one run.
Ryan Clark won the toss for Great Lakes and elected to bat.
The Dolphins responded by making a moderate 137, with Blake Clark top scoring with 24.
Wingham looked on track when they were 6/126.
However, a run out, two wickets to Will Elliott and one to Drew Townsend saw Great Lakes book a grand final berth on Saturday.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.