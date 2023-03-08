Great Lakes Advocate
Great Lakes meet Taree United this Saturday in the Manning T1 cricket final

By Mick McDonald
March 8 2023 - 12:00pm
Great Lakes will be looking for a big score from opening batter Liam Simpson in Saturday's Manning T1 cricket grand final against Taree United in Taree.

GREAT Lakes Dolphins get the chance to atone for last season's loss when they meet Taree United in the Manning T1 cricket grand final this Saturday, March 11 at Chatham Park in Taree.

