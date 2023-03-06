Great Lakes Advocate

MidCoast Council and Transport for NSW caravan workshops

March 7 2023 - 10:00am
A series of two-hour workshops providing information and demonstrations to support the safe loading and towing of caravans and trailers will be available through March. Photo supplied.

Overloading a caravan or distributing weight incorrectly can lead to tragic accidents and even affect your insurance cover.

