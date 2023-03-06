Great Lakes Advocate
Photos

Viking Challenge played at North Tuncurry

By Mick McDonald
Updated March 7 2023 - 11:33am, first published March 6 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GREAT Lakes Vikings Football Club officials will speak with the Northern NSW Federation and Football Mid North Coast (FMNC) before determining the date for next year's Viking Challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.