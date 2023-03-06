Talented young lawn bowler, Sarah Boddington will be lining up to add yet another title to her overflowing trophy cabinet when she contests the open fours tomorrow, Tuesday, March 7 at Port City.
The 30-year-old Forster Bowling Club member will team up with Joan Thomas, Colleen Starr and Debbie Starr against Lake Cathie for the regional finals.
With Sarah at the helm, the newly formed team is hopeful of a win and a place at the State finals later this year.
The year is only in its third month and Sarah has already tasted victory on the greens winning her 10th consecutive district singles final - which is believed to be an Australian record.
But, more importantly Sarah has secured a rare and coveted district grand slam.
The title came after she claimed this season's district pairs, triples, fours and singles
In the two decades Sarah has been playing lawn bowls, the grand slam title was her first for the Lower North Coast District Women's Bowling Association, a group which extends west Gloucester, south to Bulahdelah and north of Taree.
A long-time goal, Sarah has until this year 'just' missed out on earning to coveted grand slam title.
"I think this is a good achievement."
It is a dream I have to represent Australian in the sport that I really love.- Forster lawn bowler, Sarah Boddington
Sarah paid tribute to her Forster team-mates for enabling her to achieve her goal.
Along with Joan Thomas and Colleen Starr, Sarah will take off for Wollongong in July to contest the State triples title after beating Lake Cathie earlier this year, while she also will team up with Sue Davis for the regional pairs in months to come.
Sarah also is trusting her current good form will be enough secure a place on the National squad.
It has been 11 long years since an 18-year-old Sarah represented Australia.
However, she remains on the State team.
"But, I won't know until January next year if I qualify for the Australian team," she said.
"It is a dream I have to represent Australian in the sport I really love."
She admitted gaining a spot on the Australian squad as a teenager came as a bit of a shock.
"I never expected to get on; I was probably too young at that time.
"I have grown more and I have a big passion for the sport."
A spot in the national line-up would take Sarah to representative status at the Commonwealth Games, world championships, trans-Tasman tournaments and multi nations games.
Working as a part-time night packer with Woolworths Forster, has enabled Sarah to keep up her rigorous training regime in the weeks leading up to big events.
"My boss is very accommodating and lets me take time off; they are very supportive."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
