Sarah Boddington has won the singles, pairs, triples and fours titles

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated March 7 2023 - 11:09am, first published March 6 2023 - 6:00pm
Forster Bowling Club member, Sarah Boddington has taken the grand slam. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

Talented young lawn bowler, Sarah Boddington will be lining up to add yet another title to her overflowing trophy cabinet when she contests the open fours tomorrow, Tuesday, March 7 at Port City.

