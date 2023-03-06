Great Lakes Advocate

New captain-coach, Black Polson lures players back with the promise of a 'hearty' feast

By Phil Wilkins
Updated March 7 2023 - 11:48am, first published March 6 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New captain-coach Blake Polson. Picture supplied.

The age-old problem with bribery is that it so often works.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.