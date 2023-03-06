The age-old problem with bribery is that it so often works.
Such seems to have been the outcome of the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins rugby union club's planning and consequently its team's most successful training run since the glory days of their unbeaten winter of 2019.
Players old and new arrived back at the clubhouse, lured by the promise of beer and a barbecue after Thursday night's training run by new captain-coach, Mid North Coast Axeman representative backrower, Blake Polson.
Following last season's Kennards Hire premiership setbacks when the seven-time Lower MNC area's champions, the Dolphins saw their numbers reduced to just six regular players.
The future looked so bleak the Dolphins appeared on death's door.
Last month, two brothers, Max and Oliver Wynne, led a group of local new players through the gates of Peter Barclay Field in Tuncurry, youths who immediately impressed with their camaraderie and mateship.
Most of them trained and stayed, players like the Wynne brothers, the equally talented Angus Edwards, Memphis McBride and Harry Grant.
Another player, thickset young centre and Wallamba Bulls premiership player, Jackson Martin, is considering his movements.
Last week, aware of the Dolphins' player plight, the club's hefty veteran props, Aaron Booby and Neil Fanders, returned to the club, lured by the promise of a beer and barbecued sausages after training.
Scarcely a fooballers' feast, but after a hard training session, for big men, simple pleasures of beer and hot food disappeared as quickly as former premiership lock and master chef, Chris Simon cooked the snags.
Another former premiership-winning forward, loose-head, Gavin Maberly-Smith, was a welcome sight, enduring the training session perhaps more for the benefit of reminding himself of the pleasure which only precedes the pain of a long, hard winter of premiership rugby, the joys and grief of a challenging winter.
Though anxious to extend his playing career, dashing backrower Polson has taken admirably to his new role as captain-coach, already proving knowledgeable, demanding and perceptive, a strongman-manager.
Back too, are club stalwarts, halfback, Liam Brady and versatile utility man, Kaleb Trudgett.
As always, Brady is impressively fit and hard, considering a move from halfback to flanker where the forward confrontations have an appeal for him as his game has matured and he is more physically prepared.
Yet to be seen is the last season's Bruce Greensill Medallist, the outstanding backrower, Sean Hassett, tall and gifted, though the word is he will be available for the Kennards Hire premiership kick-off in April.
A cross-fitness enthusiast, Hassett has year-round toughness and skills deserving of MNC Axeman recognition, as is Wallamba's marvellously versatile and yet to be recognised back, Chis Tout.
