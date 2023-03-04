WITH the demise of the Chrysler 300C NSW Police is looking at a highway patrol replacement.
Kia Australia has confirmed police have tested or are "currently testing" its mighty EV6 pure-electric SUV.
Kia says so far the GT-Line AWD has been the main focus, but "anticipates the GT will be considered in the future".
The EV6 GT-Line AWD puts out 239kW, which is enough for acceleration of 0-100km/h in 5.2 seconds and a maximum speed of 185km/h. Currently NSW HWP use Chrysler 300SRT (350Kw) and BMW 530d (195Kw) but they are aging or going out of production. Replacement will be required.
The stunning performance of the EV6 GT (430Kw) sees it reach 100km/h in just 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 260 kilometres.
This vehicle is also on the table for police testing. Driving range under normal conditions is anywhere between 420ks (GT) and 480ks (GT Line), but the driver hits the throttle and distance drops rapidly.
This could pose a problem for vehicles designated as 'pursuit' cars. Retail the EV6 GT AWD Line costs $87,590, the EV6 GT retails at $99,590.
It will be interesting to see where police go. Environmentally conscientious or not?
Watch this space for developments.
