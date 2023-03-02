Great Lakes Advocate

Tuncurry woman faces a bundle of emotions with terrific $247,000 Keno win

Updated March 2 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 2:33pm
Tuncurry woman wins big at Keno. Picture supplied.

When a Tuncurry woman initially scored her Keno 9 Spot win this morning, Thursday, March 2, she initially thought she'd won $1200.

