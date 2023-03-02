When a Tuncurry woman initially scored her Keno 9 Spot win this morning, Thursday, March 2, she initially thought she'd won $1200.
But, was surprised turned to unimaginable excitement when she discovered it was in fact a life-enhancing $247,000 win.
Her total prize was $247,225.40.
Straight after the draw, an official from Keno spoke to the woman, who was still reeling from the excitement.
"I'm still in shock," she said.
"Gosh, I don't know where to begin. It's so exciting. I thought I'd only won $1200 and I was getting pumped for that.
"But then, number 12 came up, and it was my last number. I couldn't believe it.
"That's when I discovered I'd won $247,000.
"I've always played the same Keno numbers for years.
"It's really special to have won with these numbers for sentimental reasons."
When asked how she planned to enjoy her fun money, the cheerful woman shared it would go towards paying off her mortgage for good.
"We can completely pay off our house loan which is so exciting," she said.
"We'll celebrate the win in private."
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.