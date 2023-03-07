Financial boost for proposed new school

Plans to extend the Taree-based Mid Coast Christian College to include a Forster campus were given a financial boost earlier this month with the government announcing $1.1 million towards construction costs.
Funding formed part of a four-year, $500 million commitment by the State government under the Building Grants Assistance Scheme (BGAS).
According to retiring Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead, the college also has contributed to the $9.297 million project.
Mr Bromhead said the facility would improve the learning environment for current and future students through contemporary facilities that reflect the learning needs of today's students.
The Forster campus, which has yet to announce a start date, will have four general learning areas, two specialist learning spaces, library, education support area, administration offices and staff room.
This funding will help ensure parents can choose the best educational setting for their child, whether that be at a government or non-government school, Mr Bromhead said.
Located on The Southern Parkway, Forster, the campus will initially cater for kindergarten to Year 7 students.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
