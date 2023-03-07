Great Lakes Advocate

Mid Coast Christian College will expand to include a Forster campus

By Jeanene Duncan
March 7 2023 - 1:00pm
Financial boost for proposed new school

Plans to extend the Taree-based Mid Coast Christian College to include a Forster campus were given a financial boost earlier this month with the government announcing $1.1 million towards construction costs.

