Great Lakes Advocate

MidCoast Council will remove an asbestos pipe

March 7 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road closure at Wootton. Picture supplied.

A section of road west of 105 Squires Road, including access to Possum Pie Road and Elmar Road, Wootton will be closed to all traffic to remove an asbestos pipe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.