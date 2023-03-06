A section of road west of 105 Squires Road, including access to Possum Pie Road and Elmar Road, Wootton will be closed to all traffic to remove an asbestos pipe.
The one-day closure will extend from 9am-2pm on Thursday, March 16 for important safety works.
There is no alternate route available, so please plan travel accordingly.
For any questions, contact MidCoast Council coastal flooding and drainage team leader, Evan Vale, at Evan.Vale@MidCoast.nsw.gov.au
