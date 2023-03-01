Three exciting new ACE (arts, culture, environment) team events will be held for young people in the Mid-Coast throughout March and into April.
The ACE team is a group of 13 local young people aged 12 to 24 who are working with MidCoast Council to co-create workshops and events for young people in the region in a project funded by the Department of Communities and Justice.
The Great LEGO Challenge will be held at PCYC Taree on Saturday, March 18.
Sign up with your best LEGO building buddy to take part in this great challenge.
A series of mini events will stretch your problem solving and dynamic building skills.
Snacks are provided and there are heaps of prizes to be won.
A resin pouring workshop with Kellie from Bohemian Jungle will be held at Bulahdelah School of Arts on Saturday, March 25.
Creative expert Kellie will guide you through the process of making a resin board to gift or keep, using your own creative flair.
You'll learn the many uses for resin in art and design and why it has become one of the most popular craft mediums around.
You'll also discover where to get the best supplies for your own creative works.
There will be a bus from Taree to the workshop and back, if you would like more information about transport, please contact community development officer, Calypso Watson on 7955 7733 or email at calypso.watson@midcoast.nsw.gov.au.
Join a pottery workshop with Hayley from Wattle Ceramics at Hallidays Point library on Friday, 14 April.
Ceramicist Hayley Watt will guide you during this two-hour hand-building workshop to create your own unique ceramic piece.
Get creative and use your imagination as you create with clay.
Each piece will be fired, glazed and returned approximately three weeks after the workshop.
Materials are provided and all workshops are free.
Numbers are limited so get in quick to reserve you spot, https://bit.ly/3YPJZPj.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.