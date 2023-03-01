Great Lakes Advocate
MidCoast Council ACE team events for young people

March 1 2023 - 6:00pm
The Great LEGO Challenge will be held at PCYC Taree on Saturday March 18 as part of the ACE Team's series of events. Photo supplied.

Three exciting new ACE (arts, culture, environment) team events will be held for young people in the Mid-Coast throughout March and into April.

