GREAT Lakes will urgently have to rectify batting problems that have plagued the side in the last few weeks of the Manning T1 cricket competition if they are going to feature in this season's grand final.
The Dolphins play Wingham this Saturday, March 4 in the preliminary final at Tuncurry, where the winner will advance to the Saturday, March 11 grand final against Taree United at Chatham Park in Taree.
This follows Great Lakes' loss to United in the major semi, also played at Chatham
Great Lakes lost successive games to United - in the last competition match and then the major semi.
In both games the side was bowled out for less than 100, making 99 and then 98.
The Dolphins led the competition for much of the season-proper, but stumbled when losing two of the last three games. The one win was against Saturday's opponent, Wingham at Tuncurry in the penultimate round.
United captain, Josh Ferris said publicly he would '100 per cent bat' if he won the toss in the major semi.
He called correctly, then elected to bowl.
"We thought if there was going to be anything in it, it would be in the first hour,'' Ferris said.
"To be honest, I still wanted to bat. But most of the boys wanted to bowl. So I gave in - we're a democratic team.''
Ferris conceded the new ball didn't do a lot, although Tom Burley provided the batters with some problems. Great Lakes openers Sam Hull and Dean Bensch put on 27 before Hull fell to Burley for 21.
However, Ferris introduced veteran spinner, Danial Stone at the 11th over and Great Lakes' problems started.
"Stonie and Josh Meldrum bowled pretty well in tandem and that proved to be the difference. The wicket was tacky and turning,'' he said.
Stone had the remarkable figures of 3/5 off eight overs. He bowled five maidens and one of the runs he conceded was a wide.
"His first couple of deliveries spun and bounced a bit and I think they got frightened by him,'' Ferris said.
Stone also took a smart catch off his own bowling to dismiss the dangerous Drew Townsend for 21, the equal top score.
From there the batting capitulated, the Dolphins crashing from 4/56 to all out 98.
However, Josh Hardy and Damon Minett took the score to 54 before Minett fell to Ishan Thapa Magar for 21.
Hardy was also dismissed by Ishan Thapa Magar for 28, giving the Dolphins some hope with the score 3/59.
But, Meldrum took to the bowling, smashing 30 from 20 deliveries with four boundaries and two sixes.
Mills was run out for 12 when United were a handful of runs from victory.
