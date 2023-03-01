Great Lakes Advocate

The Dolphins play Wingham on Saturday at Tuncurry

Updated March 1 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean Elliott at the crease for Great Lakes in the major semi-final against Taree United. The Dolphins meet Wingham in the final on Saturday.

GREAT Lakes will urgently have to rectify batting problems that have plagued the side in the last few weeks of the Manning T1 cricket competition if they are going to feature in this season's grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.