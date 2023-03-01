THE Viking Challenge, one of the year's biggest sporting events in the Great Lakes, returns this weekend.
A total of 160 teams will converge on Forster-Tuncurry for the two day, six-a-side football tournament conducted by Great Lakes Vikings Football Club.
Sides from Sydney, Newcastle, the Central Coast, Tamworth and throughout the Football Mid North Coast Zone will be involved in the various men's and women's grades.
The event was a last minute cancellation last year due to wet weather.
"Council pulled the pin because the fields at North Tuncurry were underwater,'' challenge co-ordinator Peter Flowers said.
He said the team nominations were down slightly on other years.
"The (Northern NSW) women's premier league competitions start this weekend - that's a week earlier than usual,'' he said.
"So that's cost us about 10 teams, but we're still happy with the response.''
Play starts this Saturday morning, March 4 at North Tuncurry, with the finals scheduled for Sunday.
"At least we're confident the weather won't be an issue this year,'' Peter said.
He said many teams use the weekend as a final social outing before the start of the football season.
"And the standard of play, particularly in the top divisions, is always strong," he said.
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.