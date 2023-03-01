Women play vital roles in local business Advertising Feature

Kim Caldwell, owner of Forty Winks Forster. Picture supplied

Kim Caldwell, owner of Forty Winks Forster, believes International Women's Day is worth recognising on a local level.



I would like to honour my sister, Helen Phillips, for her commitment to our business. Why not have an international sister day? - Kim Caldwell, Forty Winks Forster

"I think we can all celebrate the day by smiling at the stranger in the shopping centre or buying a cup of coffee for a woman who sits alone," she says.



"Thank the person who serves you in the supermarket, compliment the lovely hairstyle and help the young mother when her child is giving her difficulty out shopping. Keep it kind - that's certainly a way to live, not just a day to celebrate."



Kim says women play vital roles in her family businesses. "Both our businesses - Brian's Homemakers Furniture and Forty Winks Forster - are run by women.

"Most purchases are inclusive of women and often it is the woman of the family who recognises the need to replace the mattress or to update their bedroom."



One local woman Kim would particularly like to honour is her sister, Helen Phillips, for her commitment to their business.



"And for her patience with me when I am being headstrong. For her consideration of her staff and for her excellent sense of home interior coordination. Why not have an international sister day?"

Kim says they very proudly support the Forster Tuncurry Women's Refuge and have done for some years now.

Forty Winks Forster has been operating for 11 years but Kim and Helen have been in the bedding and furniture industry for more than 30 years.



"Our dad and mum, Brian and Kath Harvey, opened our business initially selling waterbeds," Kim says.



"They saw a need in the market and took a leap of faith and one thing led to another and here we are.

"We're not 35 years old anymore yet our passion for the industry has not diminished," Kim says.



"We have learnt along the way and anticipate our commitment to serving our community in this way will continue for years to come.

"We have seven people who work in the business and not one of them could we do without. They are vital to the culture we create and each one brings an important uniqueness to our store.

"We genuinely care about our customers - it is really important they have a good instore experience.



"We care that our customers purchase the correct product for their needs and circumstances. We also have Bed Match which is exclusive to Forty Winks."



Kim loves her local community and the region. "Gosh, who doesn't love Forster Tuncurry? I have been many places but none compare to our region.



"There is nothing more beautiful than driving over our bridge and winding down your windows to smell that sea air and check out what colour the water is today.