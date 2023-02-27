Exploring her home of five months and running around her backyard are typical of any 11 month-old puppy.
But, for Ziggy, the adorable Cavoodle, this simple doggy behaviour comes with some obstacles.
Ziggy is blind, and has been since birth.
This much loved and treasured doggo is this month's Mustang & Co Pet of the Month.
Since her adoption from Tiki Animal Rescue, Ziggy has settled in completely with her Moodle brother and sister, four-year-old Pepper and 13-year-old Chilli.
Described as a typical puppy, Ziggy is either full speed, or sleeping, loves to snack on anything, including cherry tomatoes and loves cuddles.
She can't see which means her sense of smell is exceptional, and does a lot of running in circles, or mapping.
This is how she understands where things and objects are.
And, she has been described as a real little teddy bear.
Until she found her forever home, Ziggy had six homes in six months, and at one stage was due to be put to sleep because the breeder found her 'useless'.
Ziggy does not walk on a lead as she gets scared and can't see where she is going.
But, on the positive side she loves to accompany her human family, who carry her around in a handbag.
She is a very good listener and is very well behaved.
"We are so happy she is part of our family," her human family said.
