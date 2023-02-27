Great Lakes Advocate

Will Polson step into Mccarthy's coaching shoes?

By Phil Wilkins
Updated February 28 2023 - 9:51am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake's new role at Dolphins

No announcement has been made, but powerful Mid North Coast Axeman rugby union representative, Blake Polson, is poised to become the first captain-coach of the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.