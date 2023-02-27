Blake's new role at Dolphins

No announcement has been made, but powerful Mid North Coast Axeman rugby union representative, Blake Polson, is poised to become the first captain-coach of the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins.
In the three weeks of pre-season training, it has been the 26-year-old Polson who has run the show under the watchful eye of the club's 18-season club coach, Ron Mccarthy.
Led by Polson, the Dolphins took part in the recent Crescent Head Sevens tournament, overcoming losses in their first two games against the cream of the upper Mid North Coast only to be eliminated in the Plate semi-final after scoring what appeared the game-winning try and then to be beaten by the seven-minute bell, moments before the relatively simple conversion attempt.
Polson's damaging back row running brought early recognition with selection in the MNC Axemen's squad in 2021 only to be frustrated by the Dolphins' lack of players last winter, leading to his playing with the Port Macquarie Pirates until injury ended his season.
Now fit and firing again, long-time club coach Mccarthy has been persuasive in Polson taking the reins at the Dolphins.
"Ron has been the main driving force behind my coaching involvement," Polson said.
"I'm looking forward to the challenge.
"Coaching is a tough job at any time, and mine has not been made any the easier by the club's shortage of players. However, we have had some new recruits who showed they were quality players at Crescent Head.
"The signs are good, but with the Kennards Hire premiership beginning in April, we need more players now."
The Dolphins' new players are the Wynne brothers, Max and Olllie, Memphis McBride, Angus Edwards and Harry Grant.
Ron Mccarthy may be handing over the reins, but Polson has already shown he is a man of patience and perseverance and coupled with his playing skills, he should make an outstanding captain-coach.
Training takes place at Tuncurry's Peter Barclay Field on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6.30pm.
