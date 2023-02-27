Great Lakes Advocate

The Great Lakes reached its forecast top of 30.7 degrees just before noon

February 27 2023 - 3:00pm
The first day of autumn will be another mainly sunny, warm 30 degree day. Picture Shutterstock.

A possible thunderstorm has been forecast for inland parts of the Mid North Coast later this evening with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting heavy rain and possibly hail.

Local News

