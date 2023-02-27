A possible thunderstorm has been forecast for inland parts of the Mid North Coast later this evening with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting heavy rain and possibly hail.
The Great Lakes reached its forecast top of 30.7 degrees just before noon. However, it is still relatively warm at 28 degrees.
The mercury is expected to remain in the low 20s overnight, dropping to a low of 19 degrees just before sunrise.
Tomorrow, Tuesday, will be a mainly sunny day reaching a top of 28 degrees, the humidity will climb to an uncomfortable 91 per cent, while there was a 40 per cent chance of showers.
The rest of the week will remain mainly sunny with the possibility of a thunderstorm on Wednesday, and showers until Sunday.
Daytime temperatures will range from the mid to high 20s, and 30 degrees on Wednesday, overnight lows of 16-19 degrees and high humidity.
