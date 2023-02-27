Great Lakes Advocate

Black Head's under 13 female board relay team wins gold at state age championship

Updated February 27 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 11:00am
Black Head's state champion winning under 13 female board relay team, Bronte Kippax, Ashleigh and Ella Pegrum. Ella was also third in the under 13 female surf race.

Black Head scored an upset win in the under 13 female board relay in the NSW Age Surf Lifesaving Championships held at North Steyne.

