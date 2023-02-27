Black Head scored an upset win in the under 13 female board relay in the NSW Age Surf Lifesaving Championships held at North Steyne.
To claim the gold Black Head beat three-time champions, Cudgen Headland SLSC, after falling just short in the same race last year.
The team of Ashleigh and Ella Pegrum, alongside Bronte Kippax, looked like they might have to settle for second again when they came out of the water on the final leg behind North Curl Curl SLSC, but a strong run up the beach saw the Lower North Coast team assume the lead with just metres to go.
It's the final step in a three-year plan instituted by experienced and talented coach, Marty Cowper, who the girls intended to make proud with their efforts.
Marty's move from Mona Vale in recent years has been a boon for the young team at Black Head, and the State title in the board relay with the club's only under 13 competitors is a sweet result from the hard work.
Black Head finished the championship with one gold, two silver and a bronze medal.
Tully Kippax won silver in the under 10 board and then teamed with Hayley Duncan and Delilah Marshall to clinch silver in the under 10 board relay.
Ella Pegrum completed a successful championship by claiming bronze in the under 13 surf race.
The team of just 14 athletes claimed one gold, two silver and one bronze medals and claimed 27th in the State from 137 clubs, and was third in the country clubs.
The Black Head team was: under 14 Miley Cox, under 13s Ella Pegrum, Ash Pegrum, Bronte Kippax, under 12 Alfie Marshall, Carter Cox, Nick Lynch, under 11 Ella McDonald, under 10 Tully Kippax, Delilah Marshall, Hayley Duncan, Molly Lynch, under 9 Jayden McDonald, Layla Amiri. Marty Cowper is the coach.
RESULTS:
Millie Cox, 14, surf swim, 23; Ella Pegrum, 13, surf swim, bronze, board relay, gold; Ash Pegrum, 13, surf swim, 20, board race, 10, iron race, 7, board relay, gold; Bronte Kippax, 13, board race, 14, board relay, gold; Ella McDonald, 11, surf swim 29, board race, 10; Tully Kippax, 10, surf swim 17, board race, silver, board relay, silver; Delilia Marshall, 10, board relay, silver; Haley Duncan, 10, board relay, silver; Layla Amiri, 9, surf swim, 21, board race, 13, and Jayden McDonald, 9, surf swim 25, board race, 5.
