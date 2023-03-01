Every day is women's day at healing hub at Forster Healing Hub Advertising Feature

Mia Tycehurst, owner of Forster Yoga Studio and Forster Healing Hub, believes these are exciting times.

"Our society is going through a shift, and while women have been recognised a lot more in the past 50 years, we still have a lot to learn about who we are as women and who we want to be," she says.



"This process affects how we view ourselves as men AND women, and how we behave in our relationships. Both at home and at work.



"International Women's Day is also a day to remember that not all women in this world have a right to their own bodies, nor to learn to read and write, and that there are still many cultures where girls and women are regarded as second-grade citizens.



"It is a day to celebrate how far we have come, but also how far we, as a global society, have left to go."

Mia says that at her studio and healing hub, every day is Women's Day.



"What this means is that we empower both women and men to embrace who they are and to let go of old, restrictive thinking patterns and behaviours.



"For the women who come to us, this might entail believing in themselves more and drawing on their courage to do things they don't feel confident to do.



"For the men, it might lead them to embrace their feelings and potential insecurities. We provide a safe place for men to deal with icky stuff in a more helpful manner than drinking or anger control.



"To me, women's gender equality is just as much a benefit for men as it is for women. When we as women rise up and take leadership, our men don't have to pretend they know it all and we can forge into the future hand in hand. That is my dream."

Mia opened the yoga studio in October 2016 and the healing hub a year ago.



"We have 13 yoga teachers, plus a range of awesome master teachers who visit Forster regularly for yoga teacher training and advanced workshops.

"I have two studio and hub assistants, plus one therapist who helps out on weekends at reception.

"Then we have 15 therapists and facilitators forming the Forster Healing Hub. We are a BIG family of awesome people!

"When I first started out I felt quite intimidated by the men I came across: the real estate agents, the lawyers, the finance guys all had such confidence I didn't dare ask questions.



"But I have learned to believe in my instincts. I have learned how to lead from the heart and that being a female leader doesn't mean you're hard or tough or heartless.



"You can show compassion for your staff and earn their trust and respect by showing you care and lead with responsibility. I feel incredibly proud of my team of experienced and passionate yoga teachers.



"I also feel very blessed and proud of my team of talented therapists; from a chiropractor/osteo couple to my card readers and these life-transforming therapists of various modalities.



"Together we have created a culture where everyBODY feels welcome and embraced for who they are. Because we treat one another with kindness and compassion. That to me is the true power of the Feminine."



To celebrate International Women's Day, Mia is offering an introductory package comprising two 60-minute private yoga lessons, two weeks of unlimited yoga and infrared sauna sessions. The total value of this package is $350, but the price is only $189 if bought on March 8.

