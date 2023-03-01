Great Lakes Advocate

Bulahdelah Chamber of Commerce fears a ban on logging in Bulga forest could sound the death knell for the local timber industry

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated March 1 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chamber challenges council motion

Bulahdelah Chamber of Commerce is challenging a motion from MidCoast Council to ban logging in the Bulga State Forest, north of Taree, fearing it could sound the death knell for the local timber industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.