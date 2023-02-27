Great Lakes Advocate

Pacific Palms defeat Bulahdelah in Manning T2 cricket grand final | Photos

By Mick McDonald
Updated February 27 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 1:00pm
PACIFIC Palms claimed the club's first premiership since 1991/92 when beating Bulahdelah in the Manning T2 cricket grand final played at Pacific Palms Sports Complex.

