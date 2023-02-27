Bulahdelah openers Todd Harris and Noel Matheson put on 26 before Matheson became Balaam's first wicket. O'Sullivan trapped Harris in from for 31, making it 3/47. However, momentum looked to be going with Bulahdelah until the dangerous Tynan was dismissed by Webb for 31. That sparked the collapse as Balaam rippled through the remainder of the batting. Webb claimed 2/28 from 8 overs.