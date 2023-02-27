PACIFIC Palms claimed the club's first premiership since 1991/92 when beating Bulahdelah in the Manning T2 cricket grand final played at Pacific Palms Sports Complex.
Palms were sent into bat and made 141. Bulahdelah looked on track to make the runs, but lost 6/20 in a spectacular collapse to be bowled out for 116.
"I thought they were going to win it pretty easily,'' Pacific Palms spokesman Simon Miller said.
"Then the quicks came back on and that made all the difference.''
David Balaam was re-introduced into the attack and he smashed through the Bulahdelah batting. Balaam finished with 4/2 from 7 overs, including 5 maidens. Bulahdelah crashed from 5/96 to be all out for 116.
David O'Sullivan finished with 2/17 and Jock Webb 2/28.
Earlier Bulahdelah skipper Geoff Matheson called correctly at the toss and decided to bowl.
Most of the Palms batters made contributions, but no one went onto make a sizable score. Team captain Nick Montague opened the batting and he made a patient 37, the top score. In-form Jock Webb scored 25.
Miller said he didn't think 141 would be enough.
"I thought we'd need somewhere around 170,'' he said.
Matheson was the best of the Bulahdelah bowlers, finishing with 5/39. Josh Tynan took 2/19 and Cooper Bramston 2/17.
Bulahdelah openers Todd Harris and Noel Matheson put on 26 before Matheson became Balaam's first wicket. O'Sullivan trapped Harris in from for 31, making it 3/47. However, momentum looked to be going with Bulahdelah until the dangerous Tynan was dismissed by Webb for 31. That sparked the collapse as Balaam rippled through the remainder of the batting. Webb claimed 2/28 from 8 overs.
Pacific Palms returned to Manning cricket three years ago. Miller said a number of players are well and truly in the veteran stage by now, but he doesn't envisage there'll be mass retirements.
"Everyone wants to go around again,'' he said.
He estimated a crowd of 250 turned out for the grand final on a field that was in top condition.
"We have the best field in the region, I don't think anyone would argue that,'' he said.
