Attracting new residents and visitors to help Mid-Coast region to grow

A document which will help drive economic growth within the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area) for the next five years has been released for public consultation.
Developed with input from MidCoast Council representatives and an economic development reference group comprising both the business and wider communities, the MidCoast Economic Development Strategy 2023-28 was last week approved for public exhibition during the February ordinary meeting.
The draft document will be placed on public exhibition for 25 working days until Sunday, April 2
Based on the objectives of 'attract' and 'grow', the draft strategy included action areas to achieve these aims, and centred around workers and professions, investment, businesses, residents, visitors and events.
Deputy mayor, Alan Tickle is encouraging all members of the community to take ownership of the document and provide their input.
"The strategy is wide ranging across the whole Mid-Coast area," Cr Tickle said.
"It offers a great opportunity for the business community and other sectors of the community and council and indeed other levels of government to work collaboratively for the benefit of the wider community of Mid-Coast," he said.
"The purpose of going on exhibition is to recognise the fact that this is not only council's policy, this development strategy is owned by the whole of the Mid-Coast LGA and it provides the opportunity for members of the public to read the document; it provides an opportunity for those who believe they can add value suggesting something else that might be added to this strategy and the message we want to give to the community is this is your document."
Mayor Claire Pontin also welcomed the draft strategy and encouraged the community to share their thoughts on it during the public exhibition period.
"Driving local economic growth is something that has a long-term positive impact on the future of all our communities," Cr Pontin said.
"Through the implementation of this strategy, we will work with local businesses and business leaders aiming to stimulate growth, attract new residents and businesses and retain jobs, build opportunity, grow existing local industry sectors and diversify the economy."
Cr Pontin said the draft document had identified 10 strategic actions under the 'attract' and 'grow' objectives - workers and professions, investment, businesses, residents, visitors and events.
These actions are a joint responsibility with local business and industry and will rely on funding from both the State and Federal governments.
"I am very pleased to say that when I first reached out to the various business chambers to ask for their assistance and involvement in this process, the partnership concept was readily agreed," Cr Pontin said.
During debate Peter Epov asked for release of the draft document to be deferred, citing some issues with the wording.
"This document represents a serious opportunity for everybody throughout the community to get on-board and ensure we have a united front towards economic development," Cr Epov said.
Feedback is welcome until 11.59, Sunday, April 2 by
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
