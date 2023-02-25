BEAUTY is in the eye of the beholder is a famous old saying and very much applies to what I am writing about today.
I'm about to make a very subjective statement.
The motor car has been around for over 120 years and multi-millions built, so to select one model as the ugliest is a big call.
After putting on my flack jacket and tin hat, here goes. My selection - the Standard Mayflower built from 1949.
My Road Ramblings correspondent, David Burrill from retroautos.com.au discussed the car on Road Ramblings due to go to air on March 11.
The Mayflower built by the now defunct English Company Standard was so named after the flagship of explorer Christopher Columbus's fleet that discovered the Americas way back in 1492.
Standard named the car Mayflower deliberately as it was aimed at the US market, designed to some degree after the Rolls Royce of the era.
It was exactly what the Americans didn't want at the time - a small car with a small four cylinder motor and low power. How could the company have got it so wrong?
The Mayflower was a two door saloon: it came with a four cylinder side valve motor putting out 38bhp (28Kw) driving through a three speed transmission. Performance (if you could call it that) was sluggish: Top speed 104kph, 0-100kph in 27 seconds.
The Mayflower may well have been 50 years ahead of its time.
The same small car market worldwide aimed for by Standard has, in the last 25 years been won by the likes of Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, BMW, Alfa, Mazda and a number of other brands.
Never the less in my personal opinion the Mayflower is one of the ugliest cars ever built.
What do you think?
