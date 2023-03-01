For local businesswoman Solange Martins, International Women's Day is a momentous occasion that honors women's social, economic, cultural and political accomplishments.
Sol is founder of Living Happy Professional Organiser, a service that brings order and peace to the cluttered lives of her highly appreciative clients.
"International Women's Day serves as a reminder of the need for gender equality and the promotion of women's rights," she says.
"As a sole trader, owning my own business is a personal triumph, given the numerous challenges and adversities I've faced in my life, especially in recent years.
"Providing support to women who are struggling and overwhelmed is both empowering and gratifying. My aim is to motivate and empower women, bolstering their confidence and encouraging them to pursue their aspirations and passions.
"While it's important to commemorate women's achievements, it's equally critical to recognise the obstacles and impediments that women continue to confront, such as gender bias, pay disparity, and a dearth of representation in leadership roles. I, unfortunately, have experienced these injustices firsthand."
Sol says this year's theme, 'DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality', serves as a clarion call to action, urging us to harness our skills and cutting-edge technology to foster inclusivity, dismantle obstacles and work towards a more equitable world.
"This theme resonates with me as it highlights the transformative power of our work to bring about positive change in people's lives."
Sol will be launching a free online workshop in the near future, designed to provide valuable guidance and tips on how to take control of your life by decluttering and organising your physical space.
Sol started her life from scratch twice - once when she left Brazil to come to Australia and again when she separated a few years ago.
"This life-changing event turned my life upside down, leaving me without a support network. But I persevered and started my business after being on maternity leave for over a year, even though I didn't have many clients at first, making my situation very difficult.
"However, one of my clients was an angel in my life and provided me with all the emotional and physical support when I got separated, the most challenging and complex moment of my life, helping me to restart my life.
"As a single mother without much network support around me, I am proud of how far I have come. I hope it can serve as inspiration for other women in a similar situations."
Living Happy involves hands-on organising and decluttering homes and offices, small-business administrative support and virtual organising services.
"I create customised systems that help keep everything in order, improving quality of life and promoting wellbeing," Sol says.
"For example, one of my clients was a busy professional who struggled to keep her workspace and administrative systems organised and up to date. She found it challenging to balance work and personal life.
"After working with us, she was able to be more productive, less stressed, and had more time to spend with her family doing what she loves."
Sol offers more than just organising services.
"I provide smart solutions that make my clients' lives easier and more functional. What sets my business apart is my ability to see the potential in my clients' homes, offices or businesses and transform them into beautiful and functional spaces that reflect their unique style and needs.
"Most importantly, I'm passionate about customer satisfaction and go above and beyond to ensure that my clients are happy with the end result."
Kim Caldwell, owner of Forty Winks Forster, believes International Women's Day is worth recognising on a local level.
"I think we can all celebrate the day by smiling at the stranger in the shopping centre or buying a cup of coffee for a woman who sits alone," she says.
"Thank the person who serves you in the supermarket, compliment the lovely hairstyle and help the young mother when her child is giving her difficulty out shopping. Keep it kind - that's certainly a way to live, not just a day to celebrate."
Kim says women play vital roles in her family businesses. "Both our businesses - Brian's Homemakers Furniture and Forty Winks Forster - are run by women.
"Most purchases are inclusive of women and often it is the woman of the family who recognises the need to replace the mattress or to update their bedroom."
One local woman Kim would particularly like to honour is her sister, Helen Phillips, for her commitment to their business.
"And for her patience with me when I am being headstrong. For her consideration of her staff and for her excellent sense of home interior coordination. Why not have an international sister day?"
Kim says they very proudly support the Forster Tuncurry Women's Refuge and have done for some years now.
Forty Winks Forster has been operating for 11 years but Kim and Helen have been in the bedding and furniture industry for more than 30 years.
"Our dad and mum, Brian and Kath Harvey, opened our business initially selling waterbeds," Kim says.
"They saw a need in the market and took a leap of faith and one thing led to another and here we are.
"We're not 35 years old anymore yet our passion for the industry has not diminished," Kim says.
"We have learnt along the way and anticipate our commitment to serving our community in this way will continue for years to come.
"We have seven people who work in the business and not one of them could we do without. They are vital to the culture we create and each one brings an important uniqueness to our store.
"We genuinely care about our customers - it is really important they have a good instore experience.
"We care that our customers purchase the correct product for their needs and circumstances. We also have Bed Match which is exclusive to Forty Winks."
Kim loves her local community and the region. "Gosh, who doesn't love Forster Tuncurry? I have been many places but none compare to our region.
"There is nothing more beautiful than driving over our bridge and winding down your windows to smell that sea air and check out what colour the water is today.
"The people here are so friendly and warm. It is such a pleasure and privilege to live and work in this community."
Mia Tycehurst, owner of Forster Yoga Studio and Forster Healing Hub, believes these are exciting times.
"Our society is going through a shift, and while women have been recognised a lot more in the past 50 years, we still have a lot to learn about who we are as women and who we want to be," she says.
"This process affects how we view ourselves as men AND women, and how we behave in our relationships. Both at home and at work.
"International Women's Day is also a day to remember that not all women in this world have a right to their own bodies, nor to learn to read and write, and that there are still many cultures where girls and women are regarded as second-grade citizens.
"It is a day to celebrate how far we have come, but also how far we, as a global society, have left to go."
Mia says that at her studio and healing hub, every day is Women's Day.
"What this means is that we empower both women and men to embrace who they are and to let go of old, restrictive thinking patterns and behaviours.
"For the women who come to us, this might entail believing in themselves more and drawing on their courage to do things they don't feel confident to do.
"For the men, it might lead them to embrace their feelings and potential insecurities. We provide a safe place for men to deal with icky stuff in a more helpful manner than drinking or anger control.
"To me, women's gender equality is just as much a benefit for men as it is for women. When we as women rise up and take leadership, our men don't have to pretend they know it all and we can forge into the future hand in hand. That is my dream."
Mia opened the yoga studio in October 2016 and the healing hub a year ago.
"We have 13 yoga teachers, plus a range of awesome master teachers who visit Forster regularly for yoga teacher training and advanced workshops.
"I have two studio and hub assistants, plus one therapist who helps out on weekends at reception.
"Then we have 15 therapists and facilitators forming the Forster Healing Hub. We are a BIG family of awesome people!
"When I first started out I felt quite intimidated by the men I came across: the real estate agents, the lawyers, the finance guys all had such confidence I didn't dare ask questions.
"But I have learned to believe in my instincts. I have learned how to lead from the heart and that being a female leader doesn't mean you're hard or tough or heartless.
"You can show compassion for your staff and earn their trust and respect by showing you care and lead with responsibility. I feel incredibly proud of my team of experienced and passionate yoga teachers.
"I also feel very blessed and proud of my team of talented therapists; from a chiropractor/osteo couple to my card readers and these life-transforming therapists of various modalities.
"Together we have created a culture where everyBODY feels welcome and embraced for who they are. Because we treat one another with kindness and compassion. That to me is the true power of the Feminine."
To celebrate International Women's Day, Mia is offering an introductory package comprising two 60-minute private yoga lessons, two weeks of unlimited yoga and infrared sauna sessions. The total value of this package is $350, but the price is only $189 if bought on March 8.