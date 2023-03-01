Solange is living proof of women's achievements Advertising Feature

For local businesswoman Solange Martins, International Women's Day is a momentous occasion that honors women's social, economic, cultural and political accomplishments.



Sol is founder of Living Happy Professional Organiser, a service that brings order and peace to the cluttered lives of her highly appreciative clients.

"International Women's Day serves as a reminder of the need for gender equality and the promotion of women's rights," she says.



"As a sole trader, owning my own business is a personal triumph, given the numerous challenges and adversities I've faced in my life, especially in recent years.



"Providing support to women who are struggling and overwhelmed is both empowering and gratifying. My aim is to motivate and empower women, bolstering their confidence and encouraging them to pursue their aspirations and passions.



"While it's important to commemorate women's achievements, it's equally critical to recognise the obstacles and impediments that women continue to confront, such as gender bias, pay disparity, and a dearth of representation in leadership roles. I, unfortunately, have experienced these injustices firsthand."

Sol says this year's theme, 'DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality', serves as a clarion call to action, urging us to harness our skills and cutting-edge technology to foster inclusivity, dismantle obstacles and work towards a more equitable world.



"This theme resonates with me as it highlights the transformative power of our work to bring about positive change in people's lives."



Sol will be launching a free online workshop in the near future, designed to provide valuable guidance and tips on how to take control of your life by decluttering and organising your physical space.



Sol started her life from scratch twice - once when she left Brazil to come to Australia and again when she separated a few years ago.



"This life-changing event turned my life upside down, leaving me without a support network. But I persevered and started my business after being on maternity leave for over a year, even though I didn't have many clients at first, making my situation very difficult.



"However, one of my clients was an angel in my life and provided me with all the emotional and physical support when I got separated, the most challenging and complex moment of my life, helping me to restart my life.



"As a single mother without much network support around me, I am proud of how far I have come. I hope it can serve as inspiration for other women in a similar situations."

Living Happy involves hands-on organising and decluttering homes and offices, small-business administrative support and virtual organising services.

"I create customised systems that help keep everything in order, improving quality of life and promoting wellbeing," Sol says.



"For example, one of my clients was a busy professional who struggled to keep her workspace and administrative systems organised and up to date. She found it challenging to balance work and personal life.



"After working with us, she was able to be more productive, less stressed, and had more time to spend with her family doing what she loves."



Sol offers more than just organising services.



"I provide smart solutions that make my clients' lives easier and more functional. What sets my business apart is my ability to see the potential in my clients' homes, offices or businesses and transform them into beautiful and functional spaces that reflect their unique style and needs.



"Most importantly, I'm passionate about customer satisfaction and go above and beyond to ensure that my clients are happy with the end result."



Solange Martins loves helping people organise their lives. Picture supplied