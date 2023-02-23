ADDING to her solitary first grade game will be the goal for football talent, Larissa Ryan from Green Point when she lines up for Newcastle Olympic in this year's Herald Women's Premier League.
Larissa started playing with the powerful Olympic side last year in under 17s. However, she was also drafted into the reserve grade side while she made the one appearance in first grade.
Playing and training in Newcastle on a regular basis means plenty of travel.
To held offset the costs, Larissa has been awarded a Northern NSW NNSWF Talented Indigenous Scholarship.
These are are designed to support talented Indigenous players, coaches and referees from across Northern NSW.
James Semmens from Pacific Palms - featured in the Great Lakes Advocate last week - also received a scholarship.
A striker, 16-year-old Larissa started playing football as a six-year-old with Great Lakes.
She then earned a berth in Football Mid North Coast development squad when she was 12.
The squad prepares players for the National Premier League (NPL) competitions.
Larissa played NPL from under 14s.
However, an opportunity arose to trial for Olympic.
Larissa was successful and took her football journey to Newcastle.
"I started to play in the under 17s, but I got a chance in reserve grade,'' Larissa said.
"Both side won the premiership, so that was pretty good.''
Larissa plays striker in the 17s and fills in where needed in reserve grade.
She also has a sole first grade appearance to her credit.
However, she's determined to build on that number when the new season gets underway on Sunday, March 5 when Olympic play Warners Bay.
It's a long campaign, lasting 21 weeks before the semi-finals begin.
Last year she was also a member of the Newcastle All-Stars team that reached the final of the NSW First Nations Football Tournament at Nowra.
Larissa trains twice a week with Olympic in Newcastle and also heads south for game day. Her mum, Stacey, does the driving.
The travel doesn't faze her.
"I usually go to sleep,'' Larissa said, smiling.
Larissa eventually hopes to move to Newcastle for football and to attend university.
She leads an active sporting life, also playing touch football while she's involved with Cape Hawke Surf Club.
However, at this stage she doesn't ride a board, like her uncle, former professional surfer, Beau Emerton.
The idea of playing football professionally appeals to Larissa.
But that's a way in the future yet.
For the moment she's busily preparing for the upcoming season, dreaming of getting another opportunity in first grade.
