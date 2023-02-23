Great Lakes Advocate

Andrew Johns Cup and Laurie Daley Cup games at Tuncurry

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated February 24 2023 - 10:28am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Wood is coach of the North Coast under 16 side.

NORTH Coast under 16s rugby league side needs a win in tomorrow (Saturday's) Andrew Johns Cup clash against Central Coast Roosters at the Harry Elliott Oval at Tuncurry to keep their playoff hopes alive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.