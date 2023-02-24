Ronald McDonald Family Retreat is once again hosting its much-loved International Women's Day luncheon.
Held in collaboration with Club Taree, this event is in its seventh year and celebrates the stories of local inspirational women.
Scheduled for Wednesday, March 8, the Retreat's Sarah Wilkinson will be the MC, presenting five speakers, including musician and young leader, Maddy Andrews, Let's Get Baked, Forster owner, Candice Fanning, local mum, Kayla Grey, Forster contemporary Aboriginal artist and Worimi woman, Lara Went and author and retired Forster school teacher, Vanda Gooley.
These women come from different life journeys with stories of courage and resilience that will be sure to inspire, many of the attributes reflected in the families who find themselves in need of a home away from home at Ronald McDonald House Charities.
The day is sure to be a special treat for everyone who comes. There will be goodie bags, raffles, giveaways and a delicious three-course meal. And not only is it a chance to fill your own cup, it's also a chance to pay that joy forward to families with a seriously ill child.
All monies raised on the day go towards the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat.
Located on the shores of the beautiful Wallis Lake, the Retreat provides a much needed break away for families with a sick or recently bereaved child. This free holiday is an opportunity for families to relax, reconnect and create treasured memories together.
The luncheon starts at 10.30am and finishes at 2.30pm.
Tickets are $80 per person, or why not make a day of it and purchase a table of 10 for the special price of $720.
All the event details and ticket sales can be found at www.rmhcnnsw.org.au, under the events section.
Anyone wanting more information can reach out to Sarah Wilkinson at the Retreat on 0497 497 465.
