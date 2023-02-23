Great Lakes Advocate

Greens candidate, Eleanor Spence will contest next month's State election for the seat of Myall Lakes

February 24 2023 - 7:00am
Eleanor Spence will contest the seat of Myall Lakes as a Greens candidate.

Eleanor Spence is taking a second tilt at State politics, contesting the seat of Myall Lakes in the upcoming election in late March.

