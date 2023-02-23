Eleanor Spence is taking a second tilt at State politics, contesting the seat of Myall Lakes in the upcoming election in late March.
A seasoned campaigner, the endorsed Greens candidate also contested the 2019 State election and also sat on Cr Dheera Smith's ticket during the 2021 local government elections for MidCoast Council.
She has lived and worked in the area for more than four decades, and is well versed on the issues which daily confront residents.
Concern over the environment, growing climate impacts, and the disadvantage experienced by many in the electorate, motivated Ms Spence to contest the seat of Myall Lakes.
A registered nurse at Manning Base Hospital, and in general practice, Ms Spence worked on the front line at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccinating thousands of people.
She believes public health and education are chronically underfunded; the the Myall Lakes electorate, in particular, suffering from decades of neglect.
Seeing coastal development as an urgent issue, Ms Spence says many already approved projects are inappropriate and environmentally damaging.
"Continued logging of State forests and land clearing is destroying koala habitat and impacting water quality, as well as compounding our climate crisis," she said.
"The Greens have a plan to transition away from native forest logging."
Ms Spence Is a keen parkrunner and bushwalker and wants to ensure local communities are more liveable, with pedestrian and cycle-friendly streets.
The impact of family violence, gambling and insecure housing, are issues she is keen to discuss with the community during the campaign.
Upper House candidate, Dr Amanda Cohn, will visit Taree on March 9 for a health forum at the Manning Uniting Church in Albert Street from 3.30pm start.
The panel will include community group members who are concerned about health service delivery in the electorate.
The public is invited to attend.
Website https://greens.org.au/nsw/person/eleanor-spence Facebook page: Eleanor Spence- Greens for Myall Lakes Email: myalllakes.state@nsw.greens.org.au
