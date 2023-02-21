Great Lakes Advocate
What's on
Nsw Election

The State election will be held on Saturday, March 25

February 22 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet candidates contesting the Myall Lakes electorate

Candidates contesting the seat of Myall Lakes in the upcoming State election will have an early, and busy start to their day on Tuesday, March 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.