Meet candidates contesting the Myall Lakes electorate

Candidates contesting the seat of Myall Lakes in the upcoming State election will have an early, and busy start to their day on Tuesday, March 14.
From 7.30am candidates, Tanya Thompson, representing The Nationals, Mark Vanstone, Labor Party and independent, Jason Bendall will speak with and address members of the Great Lakes community at the first Meet the Candidates event hosted by Forster Tuncurry Business Chamber.
The breakfast event will be held at Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club.
It will give members of the community the opportunity to ask questions from the candidates, one of which will be the Member for Myall Lakes for the next four years.
Later that evening candidates will catch up with Manning Valley residents with an event at the newly opened Beryl Jane Flett Studio, Manning Entertainment Centre.
Hosted by 2BOB, the evening will begin at 7pm.
Admission is free and candidates will have an opportunity to address the audience with their reasons for seeking election, answer set questions put to them and then take questions from the audience.
2BOB will be recording the Meet the Myall Lakes Candidates evening for later broadcast and streaming.
The election will be held on Saturday, March 25.
