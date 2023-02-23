TWO southern clubs will consider nominating for Football Mid North Coast's Zone Premier League set to kick-off in April.
FMNC chairman, Lance Fletcher said he had been in negotiations with the two clubs.
"It's about 50/50 at the moment,'' Mr Fletcher said.
"The clubs in question want to go back to their players and see if they want to be involved in the ZPL, which will be the strongest competition in the zone.''
He understands the clubs would have enough players to form first and reserve grade sides.
Mr Fletcher was reluctant to name the clubs, but confirmed Taree Wildcats wouldn't be involved in the ZPL.
As it stands six clubs will be playing in the ZPL.
All are from the Hastings/Macleay area.
Mr Fletcher said previously that the zone would go ahead with a six team competition if there were no further nominations.
"But obviously we'd prefer eight clubs from right across the zone,'' he said.
Football Mid North Coast clubs have until March 22 to nominate sides for the various competitions conducted by the zone.
Over 35s will start the new season on Wednesday, April 19 with the women on Friday, April 21 and the junior and senior grades, including the ZPL, on Saturday, April 22.
Meanwhile two vacancies on the zone's board were filled while Mr Fletcher was also returned at the zone annual meeting on Sunday.
"I was elected unopposed and will lead the FMNC board again in 2023,'' Mr Fletcher said.
