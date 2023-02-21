Volunteer surf lifesavers and lifeguards are officially amidst the worst summer for coastal drownings on record, as three drownings in two days over the past weekend brought the rolling tally to 26 since December 1.
The three drownings, the most recent occurred at Seal Rocks on Sunday evening, February 19 ensured that with one weekend left of summer, the 2022-23 season will be the worst on record - with time still for that number to grow.
Twenty six coastal drownings since December 1 surpasses last year's tally of 25 for the three month period.
At Treachery Beach, Seal Rocks, the Surf Life Saving NSW State Operations Centre (SOC) was advised by NSW Police at around 7.22pm a male had been witnessed submerging in a rip.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter made its way to the scene and the Pacific Palms SLSC call out team was tasked and, once having launched a jet ski to assist in the rescue, located a man at the north end of the beach.
The jet ski operator pulled the man onto the back of the water craft, however tricky conditions meant the helicopter would eventually need to assist with extrication, and the man in his 50s was later declared dead.
The drowning incident followed two on Saturday, February 18 - one at Timber Beach in Lake Munmorah National Park and one at Wreck Beach in Port Stephens - where men, also in their 50s, were pulled from the water and later declared dead on scene.
Every drowning is a tragedy and to have now had 26 since December 1, which is a new record in NSW, is truly devastating.- Surf Life Saving NSW CEO, Steve Pearce
In the Hunter, the man was reportedly surfing before he came into trouble, while on the Central Coast the man's wife had advised that her husband had gone for a swim and not returned.
He was later found a beach over in the break zone from where his wife had called in the incident.
Last weekend volunteer surf lifesavers made 72 rescues, engaged in 4241 preventative actions, performed 155 first aids, and nine ambulances were called by the SOC.
"This weekend was a terrible one on our coastline," SLSNSW CEO, Steve Pearce said.
"Every drowning is a tragedy and to have now had 26 since December 1, which is a new record in NSW, is truly devastating.
"I must reiterate the message we have been spreading all summer. If you are visiting the coastline, always swim at a patrolled location between the red and yellow flags.
"If we can't see you, we can't save you."
BEACH SAFETY TIPS
