Great Lakes Advocate

Since December 1 2022, there have been 26 coastal drownings and 38 since July 1 2022.

February 21 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With one weekend left of summer, the 2022-23 season will be the worst on record following a drowning at Treachery on the weekend. Picture Surf Life Saving Australia.

Volunteer surf lifesavers and lifeguards are officially amidst the worst summer for coastal drownings on record, as three drownings in two days over the past weekend brought the rolling tally to 26 since December 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.