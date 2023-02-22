SOUTHERN United's (SUFC) first trial game of the football season was marred by a broken leg sustained by Tommy Elder in the clash against Singleton at Forster.
Elder, one of United's stars in last year's Coastal Premier League campaign, was injured in what coach Jonathon Newman said was a 50:50 challenge just 10 minutes into the clash.
Southern United will play in the Newcastle Zone League 2 this year and despite Elder's injury, Newman said the game against Singleton was a good hit out.
He pointed out that Singleton plays in the Northern League 1, the second highest tier of football in Northern NSW.
"Their competition starts on Saturday. We've been training on a once a week basis for the last four weeks and our season doesn't start until April 15,'' Newman said.
"We have a full eight week pre-season to get through before then.''
Singleton won first grade 1-0 and reserve grade 5-1.
Newman said only six of last year's Coastal Premier League first grade grand final side were available for the trial.
"We fielded an experimental line-up, but we were the more cohesive of the teams at the start of the contest. Early chances were created and not taken,'' he said.
Elder's injury understandably disturbed the Ospreys and allowed Singleton back into the match. The contest was very even until just on the stroke of half time a mis-communication in the SUFC defence allowed too much space for Singleton's striker and they grabbed a first half lead.
I was quite happy with what I saw given the extremely early stage in our pre-season- Southern United coach, Jonathon Newman
Singleton's superior match fitness started to show in the second half but some good defensive organisation, solid keeping and occasional wasteful finish kept the final score to 1-0.
"I was quite happy with what I saw given the extremely early stage in our pre-season,'' Newman said.
"It was great to see some of the new younger players step into senior football for the first time and there are a lot of positives we can take from the weekend.
"I think what Singleton showed us was an example of the type of physicality we can expect in our league this season, which was great.''
Southern United were out of the blocks slowly in reserve grade, with Singleton capitalising on an error within moments of the kick-off to go in front.
Sonny Evans had a good shout for a penalty denied when he was sandwiched in the box by two Singleton defenders straight after that, and then six minutes in Singleton scored again.
"We dragged one back through debutant Bailey McMahon after around 10 minutes, and then the madness of the start subsided and both teams settled into playing some good football,'' Newman said.
"Singleton were far more game ready than us, as you would expect given that they start their competition next weekend, and we fielded 10 new triallists throughout the reserve grade fixture.
"Some very polished finishing saw Singleton add another two before half time, but a good response by our guys limited them to just the one goal in the second stanza.''
