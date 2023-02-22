Great Lakes Advocate

Singleton won first grade 1-0 and reserve grade 5-1

February 23 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southern United's Tommy Elder broke his leg in a 50:50 challenge early in the trial match against Singleton played at Forster.

SOUTHERN United's (SUFC) first trial game of the football season was marred by a broken leg sustained by Tommy Elder in the clash against Singleton at Forster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.