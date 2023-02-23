Great Lakes Advocate

Pacific Palms plays Bulahdelah this Saturday

By Mick McDonald
Updated February 23 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 12:00pm
Bulahdelah opener Todd Harris hits out during his innings of 50 in the final against Taree United. Palms and Bulahdelah play in the T2 grand final on Saturday at Pacific Palms.

PACIFIC Palms T2 cricketers will look to break the club's long premiership drought in Saturday's grand final to be played at Palms.

