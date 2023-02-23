PACIFIC Palms T2 cricketers will look to break the club's long premiership drought in Saturday's grand final to be played at Palms.
Bulahdelah will be the opponents after their win over Taree United in the final last Saturday, February 19.
The previous week Palms accounted for United in the major semi.
This is Palms third year back in the Manning competition.
They've been thereabouts in the last couple of seasons but this is their best opportunity to claim the premiership.
"We haven't won a comp since we've been back,'' team spokesman, Simon Miller said.
"Maybe the club won one back in the late 1990s or early 2000s.
It's been a while between drinks though.''
Miller expects Palms will bat if they win the toss on Saturday.
"I'd say that's what we'll do, but it's not up to me it's up to the captain (Nick Montague).
"The thing is, he never wins a toss, I think he's won one this year, so we've been bowling first most games.''
Bulahdelah finished the season in third place and accounted for Old Bar in the minor semi then United in the final.
Miller said they'll be hard to beat this weekend.
Bulahdelah's been a powerhouse in the grade for several years and the team boasts plenty of finals experience.
"I think they had a few players out at the start of the season and throughout the year, but they're back to full strength now," Miller said.
They've got some good players, the Mathesons and those blokes."
The teams only met once in the season-proper, where Palms took the points.
United dominated at the start of the season but got the wobbles after the Christmas break.
Miller said Palms had an inconsistent opening to the competition, but then started to string together some wins.
"We've been going pretty good,'' he said.
Jock Webb scored a century in the last game before the semis and has been solid all summer.
"Ben Jones has been playing really well as has our skipper Nick Montague. And all of our bowlers have been doing the job - we probably have the best attack in the comp,'' Miller said.
He said the majority of the players are Palms locals.
"We were all playing twilight (cricket) at Palms together,'' he said.
There's no shortage of experience in the squad either.
"We have a couple there under 30, but most of us are in our 40s and 50s,'' Miller said.
The club is looking to the future though.
"We're putting a lot of energy into juniors - we had a 10s side this year and hopefully we'll have a 10s and 12s next season,'' Miller said.
However, Saturday is the main focus now and as the players look to celebrate a Pacific Palms premiership.
