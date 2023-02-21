Council values local newspapers

Both National and Labor candidates for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson and Mark Vandstone, have promised they will support local print media with paid advertising if their party wins the State election next month.
Their pledge follows MidCoast Council which has continued to advertise its weekly activities in all three Mid-Coast mastheads - the Great Lakes Advocate, Manning River Times and Gloucester Advocate - despite changes to legislation three years ago.
In 2020, the State government made legislative changes which removed the requirement of local governments (councils) to openly advertise development applications and other council activity in local newspapers.
MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio said even though council published information on its own website, advertising in local newspapers continued to be essential to disseminate the information further.
"It's a medium of information that cuts across generations," Mr Panuccio said.
"Some of our more elderly residents for the Mid-Coast local government area are much more comfortable taking a source of truth from a newspaper, because that's what they're familiar with and that's what they trust."
Mr Panuccio also spoke of the value to the community of having a local newspaper telling local news.
"(A newspaper) should be impartial, it should be objective, which is important. You have an obligation to be impartial and objective and ask the right questions," he said.
"If someone was looking at it objectively - what information have I received from council?
"What's the counter view?
"What you guys do is provide the counter view. And that's important. It's important to get the story straight, have the truth tested.
"And that's essentially part of the reason to keep doing it."
Nationals candidate for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson said the NSW Government recognised the importance of regional media in ensuring regional communities have access to trusted news sources covering the issues that matter to them.
"That's why NSW Government agencies are required to spend at least 26 per cent of their campaign media expenditure on media platforms targeting regional audiences for advertising campaigns of relevance to regional and remote communities," Ms Thompson told the Great Lakes Advocate.
I will absolutely support local print media with paid advertising should I be elected as the next local member for Myall Lakes.- Nationals candidate for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson
"This ensures important government messages for regional NSW are targeted to the communities they are speaking to," she said.
"We want a strong regional media - and in line with this the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government recently announced a new $3 million Regional Media Fund.
"This fund will assist regional media outlets to drive innovation, tell stories in new ways and ensure that our communities have access to the news and information they need about the issues affecting them."
Ms Thompson said she appreciated the importance of print media and the need to support local newspapers with paid advertising.
"I will absolutely support local print media with paid advertising should I be elected as the next local member for Myall Lakes."
Labor candidate for Myall Lakes, Mark Vandstone put his support behind the request.
I will be right behind NSW Labor in supporting local media, and particularly local community newspapers such as yours, Mr Vandstone said.
The Great Lakes Advocate joined other mastheads in the Australian Community Media (ACM) network last week to ask NSW premier, Dominic Perrottet and Labor's Chris Minns if they would help protect the future of local news in NSW.
