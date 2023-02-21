Great Lakes Advocate

MidCoast Council supports local print media

Updated February 22 2023 - 11:22am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council values local newspapers

Both National and Labor candidates for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson and Mark Vandstone, have promised they will support local print media with paid advertising if their party wins the State election next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.