BULAHDELAH and Pacific Palms will contest the Manning T2 cricket grand final on Saturday at a venue yet to be determined.
This follow's Bulahdelah's win over Taree United in the final played at Cundletown. Pacific Palms beat United in the major semi-final the previous week.
The loss capped what has been a disappointing finale for United as the team led the competition for much of the season.
Bulahdelah captain Geoff Matheson called correctly at the toss and elected to bat. His side responded by scoring 206 from 39.2 overs.
Opener Todd Harris top scored with 50 and featured in a 59 run partnership with the in-form Josh Tynan, who made 32.
Matheson (34), Glenn Morante (38 not out) and Cooper Bramston (24) all made valuable contributions.
Graham Robinson with 4/22 was the best of the United bowlers.
United openers Bevan Coleman and Tony Mills gave the side a solid 46 run start before Mills fell for 22.
However, United then lost wickets rapidly and slumped to be 8/124. Coleman made 36.
Dylan Wadwell and skipper Gordon Cross took the score to 150 before Cross was bowled by Morante for 7. Wadwell played an enterprising innings and remained 55 not out, hitting five boundaries and a six.
Morante claimed 4/33 for Bulahdelah, Blake Matheson 3/24 and Geoff Matheson 3/22.
The T3 grand final will be an all Wingham affair, with Wingham Manning Freight and Wingham Australian Hotel to meet.
A 128 opening partnership between Adam Whittaker and Beau Reed was the highlight of Manning Freight's comfortable win over Great Lakes in the final at Forster.
Warrick Chapman broke the partnership when he dismissed Reed for 60. Whittaker looked bound to make the three figures, but was dismissed for 98 with the score on 214. Jade Stace with 47 and Nitin Hingorani with 31 not out helped swell the total to a hefty 7/268.
It was a tough day for the Great Lakes bowlers. Jordan Donald finished with 4/50 from 7 to be the most successful. In all Great Lakes used nine bowlers in a bid to stop the rampant Manning Freight batting.
The Great Lakes run chase never really got going and they were bowled out for 84 in just 21.4 overs. Brandon Townsend top scored with 32 while skipper Warrick Chapman made 19.
The Manning Freight bowlers shared the wickets. Sophie Whittaker took 2/8, Richard Sowter 2/12, Adam Whittaker 2/10, Jay Mitchell 2/25 and Bibin Joseph 2/27.
