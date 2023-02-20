Get excited - the third round of Barrington Coast Come Visit campaign began yesterday, Monday, February 20.
Come Visit invites Mid-Coast residents to win prizes just by inviting your friends and family to visit.
The Come Visit platform helps you create your own digital invitation for your friends and family.
You can use one of the templates provided or upload your own photo and personalised message.
It's fun, free and easy to use.
The invitation comes with an RSVP option for them to lock in a visit.
"Over 600,000 friends and family visit Mid-Coast residents each year making a huge contribution to our visitor economy," MidCoast Council growth, economic development and tourism manager, Deb Tuckerman said.
"In this third round of competition we're enticing locals to again send invites with the chance to win a deluxe stay and play experience at Pacific Palms.
"There is a $3000 prize pack contributed by local businesses."
The Come Visit campaign has boosted the Mid-Coast economy by an estimated $237,000 since its launch in June 2022.
A Forster resident sent the most invites in the second round.
She received an exciting Gloucester experience donated by local businesses.
The prizes give locals an opportunity to discover more of your own backyard.
This third round of competition for the Come Visit campaign closes on Friday, March 31.
To go in the running to win, start preparing your invites now!
"This is a great opportunity for a local to win a short getaway at Pacific Palms and enjoy a local prize pack with friends or family," Ms Tuckerman said.
To create and send your own personalised invitation, visit https://www.comevisit.com.au/places/barringtoncoast
