It goes without saying, the Mid-Coast is one of the prettiest regions in the country.
And, residents and visitors can ensure this trend continues by donating a small amount of time for this year's Clean Up Australia Day.
There are many opportunities to support the annual event which will be held in early March.
"This is a great chance for us to come together as a community and get behind a wonderful cause that benefits our region," MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
Clean Up Australia Day is officially held on Sunday, March 5, while schools will participate on Friday, March 3 and businesses will be on Tuesday, February 28.
You can create your own clean up or you can join a clean up in your local area.
Register your clean up or search for a clean up event near you at https://www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au.
If you can't do your clean up on the official day, you can register for a different day.
A clean up can be organised by an individual, family, community group, school or business.
Anyone who organises a clean up must register online first.
Registration is free, and participants receive a free clean up kit containing gloves and bags and other resources.
There are packs for individuals, families and community groups.
Businesses are asked to pay a small fee for the kits.
"Signing up now means you're making a pledge to improve and protect Australia's environment," Mr De Szell said.
Whether you are nine or 90, participating in a Clean Up Australia event changes the way you think about your everyday habits and the practical changes each of us can make, Clean up Australia chair, Pip Kiernan said.
"Everyone who gets involved tells us how rewarding the day is and how it has made a lasting positive impact."
If you can't join in, you can make a donation to Clean Up Australia.
The funds raised through donations go directly to empowering Australians to take positive action for the environment.
