Great Lakes Advocate

The 2021 election bill cost Mid-Coast ratepayers $706,891

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated February 21 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 12:00pm
The 2021 election cost ratepayers $706,891. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

Councillors have questioned the cost to run local government elections, which can range between $700,000-$800,000.

Local News

